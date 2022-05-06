Friday, May 06, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Tajinder Bagga arrest LIVE: Punjab Police convoy taking BJP leader to Mohali stopped in Haryana
Live now

Tajinder Bagga arrest LIVE: Punjab Police convoy taking BJP leader to Mohali stopped in Haryana

The BJP leaders slammed AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of having a "dictatorial mindset" and "misusing" the police force of Punjab which is ruled by his party. The police, however, have so far not given any statement about the arrest.

Nivedita Dash Edited by: Nivedita Dash
New Delhi Updated on: May 06, 2022 13:23 IST
Tajinder Bagga arrest
Image Source : TWITTER @AAPNARESHBALYAN

Tajinder Bagga arrested

Tajinder Bagga arrest: The Punjab Police has arrested Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga from his residence in the national capital on Friday, party leaders said. The BJP leaders slammed AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of having a "dictatorial mindset" and "misusing" the police force of Punjab which is ruled by his party. The police, however, have so far not given any statement about the arrest. Bagga has been highly vocal against Kejriwal on social media. He came under fire from the AAP, which is ruling both Delhi and Punjab, for his tweets against the Delhi chief minister over 'The Kashmir Files' movie.

Latest India News

Live updates :Tajinder Bagga arrested

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • May 06, 2022 1:17 PM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    Haryana Police took Bagga to Kurukshetra's Sadar police station

    Haryana Police took Bagga to Kurukshetra's Sadar police station

  • May 06, 2022 1:14 PM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    Punjab has never allowed an insecure dictator of Delhi to play with its might: Kumar Vishwas

    Punjab has never allowed an insecure dictator of Delhi to play with its might, tweeted Kumar Vishwas

  • May 06, 2022 12:58 PM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    Punjab Police will send a copy of FIR to the DGP of Haryana: Sources

    According to sources, Punjab Police will send a copy of FIR to the DGP of Haryana. Haryana Police is unnecessarily stopping the work of Punjab Police. Sources said that Haryana police officials were talking to their Punjab counterparts over some issues. There is no official word from the Haryana police yet.

  • May 06, 2022 12:47 PM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    It is not a case of kidnapping, says Punjab Police

    It is not a case of kidnapping, says Punjab Police

  • May 06, 2022 12:17 PM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    BJP workers protest

    BJP workers protest against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Police outside Janakpuri Police Station

  • May 06, 2022 12:15 PM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    Delhi Police register a kidnapping case

    Delhi Police register a kidnapping case after the arrest of BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga by Punjab Police over his alleged threat to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

     

  • May 06, 2022 12:14 PM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    Punjab Police cops barged into his house and dragged son away: Bagga's father

    BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga's father Pritpal Singh Bagga alleged that Punjab Police cops barged into his house and dragged son away. They didn't give any reason for their action, Pritpal Singh said. He further alleged that one of the police officers even punched him in face.  

  • May 06, 2022 12:14 PM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    Manner in which Kejriwal is misusing Punjab Police is condemnable: Tarun Chugh

    BJP leader from Punjab and the party's national general secretary Tarun Chugh tweeted, "The manner in which Kejriwal is misusing Punjab Police is condemnable. The Punjab Police has arrested Bagga from his home."

  • May 06, 2022 12:13 PM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga arrested

    The Punjab Police has arrested Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga from his residence in the national capital on Friday. READ STORY

Russia Ukraine News

Top News

Latest News