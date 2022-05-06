Tajinder Bagga arrest LIVE: Punjab Police convoy taking BJP leader to Mohali stopped in Haryana

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER @AAPNARESHBALYAN Tajinder Bagga arrested

Tajinder Bagga arrest: The Punjab Police has arrested Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga from his residence in the national capital on Friday, party leaders said. The BJP leaders slammed AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of having a "dictatorial mindset" and "misusing" the police force of Punjab which is ruled by his party. The police, however, have so far not given any statement about the arrest. Bagga has been highly vocal against Kejriwal on social media. He came under fire from the AAP, which is ruling both Delhi and Punjab, for his tweets against the Delhi chief minister over 'The Kashmir Files' movie.

