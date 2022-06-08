Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi is mastermind behind killing, says Delhi Police

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Youngsters during a candlelight march to pay tribute to Punjabi singer late Sidhu Moose Wala, in Jalandhar.

Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi is the mastermind behind the killing of the singer-politician, Delhi Police said on Wednesday.

Addressing a presser, Delhi Police Special CP HGS Dhaliwal said, "Lawrence Bishnoi is mastermind behind the killing... Maharashtra Police has been given Mahakaal alias Siddhesh Hiraman Kamble's 14-day police custody remand. He is a close associate of one of the shooters, but he's not involved in the killing."

The Delhi Police further informed that at least 5 people were involved in the killing. One Mahakaal has been arrested, he's a close associate of one of the shooters involved, though he was not involved in the shooting. Actual shooters will be arrested soon.

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is being interrogated by the Special Cell and Mumbai Crime Branch in both the Moose Wala murder and Salman Khan threat letter case, has denied of having any involvement in a threat letter given to the Bollywood actor.

As per information, Santosh Jadhav and Saurabh Mahakal are involved in the incident, and an investigation is underway. Saurabh has been arrested. Both have a connection with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, said Kulwant Kumar, ADG (Law & order).

The senior official did not shared the name of the shooter with which Kamle is associated. However, he maintained that he has strong linkages with one of the shooter and he can help trace out more than one shooter.

The prime motive behind the Punjabi singer's murder is still unclear. "It is part of investigation and hence cannot be shared at this stage," Dhaliwal said, adding all relevant information is being shared with the Punjab Police.

Earlier, Punjab Director General of Police VK Bhawra said that the killing of Moose Wala seemed to be the result of an inter-gang rivalry and that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was involved in it. He also informed about forming a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Famous Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead on Sunday by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover.

Moose Wala's cousin and a friend, who were travelling in a Mahindra Thar jeep with him, were also injured in the attack.

