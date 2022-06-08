Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Absconding shooter Saurabh arrested from Pune

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/SIDHU MOOSE WALA Sidhu Moose Wala was shot in Punjab's Mansa.

Sidhu Moose Wala murder: The absconding accused, Saurabh alias Siddesh Kamble, who is also known as Mahakal, in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case, was arrested by the crime branch of Pune Rural. So far, nine arrests have been made in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case.

On Tuesday, the Punjab Police said it has arrested eight people so far in connection with the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. They have been held on the charges of providing logistic support, conducting recce and harbouring the shooters of the singer, said police.

Police also said they have identified four shooters who were involved in the crime. Those arrested have been identified as Sandeep Singh, alias Kekda, of Sirsa, Haryana; Manpreet Singh, alias Manna, of Talwandi Sabo, Bathinda; and Manpreet Bhau of Dhaipai, Faridkot.

Others who have been held are Saraj Mintu of Dode Kalsia village, Amritsar; Prabhdeep Sidhu, alias Pabbi, of Takhat-Mall, Haryana; Monu Dagar of Rewli village in Sonipat, Haryana; Pawan Bishnoi and Naseeb, both residents of Fatehabad, Haryana.

On May 29, Moosewala was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district. The state police had termed the incident a case of an inter-gang rivalry and had said the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind it.

(With inputs from PTI)

