Punjab: Rahul Gandhi reaches Sidhu Moose Wala's village, to meet deceased singer's family

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/INSTAGRAM Rahul Gandhi to meet Sidhu Moosewala's family in Punjab's Mansa

Highlights Slain singer Sidhu Moose Wala had recently joined Congress.

He was the candidate from Mansa seat in 2022 Punjab polls.

Rahul Gandhi arrived this morning in Chandigarh to leave for Moose Wala's residence in Mansa.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit the residence of slain Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala in Mansa district today to meet his family in his village Moosa. Gandhi landed at the Chandigarh airport this morning, and will express condolences to the family of Moosewala, said a party leader.

Ahead of Gandhi's visit, security was tightened outside Moosewala's residence. Several Congress leaders including Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa, AICC in-charge Punjab affairs Harish Chaudhary and party leaders Vijay Inder Singla were at the airport to receive Gandhi.

Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Mansa on May 29. Gandhi was abroad when the killing took place and returned over the weekend.

Moose Wala was the Congress candidate from the Mansa seat in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann have already met Moosewala's parents. Some senior state Congress leaders have also met them.

Moose Wala's murder took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police among 424 others. The death of the singer has left his fans in deep shock.

Latest India News