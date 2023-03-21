'Aaftab will find and kill me...': Shraddha Walkar's chilling audio clip emerges

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaftab Poonawala and Shraddha Walkar. Aaftab had murdered his girlfriend Shraddha and chopped her body in 35 pieces.

Shraddha Walkar Murder Case: As the Delhi Police concluded its arguments in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, on the charges against Aftab Amin Poonawala, accused of murdering his 27-year-old live-in partner and chopping her body into pieces, the clip of the victim was played before the Delhi court on Monday. In an audio recording shared by the police in the court, Shraddha was heard saying, "Aaftab will find me and kill me."

The audio recorded on the app through which Shraddha had booked a session with a psychologist was played in court by the police. "He tried to kill me many times... this is not the first time he tried to kill me... The way he grabbed my neck, I blacked out. I was unable to breathe for 30 seconds... Thankfully I was able to defend myself by pulling his hair," the recording further played," Shraddha was heard saying.

Aaftab was produced in the Saket court on Monday and after hearing the arguments of the Delhi Police the matter was listed for further hearing on March 25.

Shraddha murder was a well-planned conspiracy

During the hearing, the Delhi Police in its argument said that all the events and related circumstances show that Shraddha was killed under a well-planned conspiracy by Aaftab.

The evidence to frame charges of murder and destruction of evidence against the accused was also submitted in court.

Aaftab and Shraddha's relationship was violent

The Police said that on the basis of evidence, there is a circumstance of a live-in relationship with a violent past.

According to Delhi Police, Shraddha had alleged that Aftab used to beat her and their relationship was violent. Aaftab also used has been abusing and beating her, tried to kill her several times and threatened to cut her into pieces.

The counsel for Delhi Police also informed the court that she was taking counselling from doctors through an online app. Delhi Police had filed a 6,629-page charge sheet on January 24.

