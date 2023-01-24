Tuesday, January 24, 2023
     
Shraddha Walkar murder case: Delhi Police files more than 6500-pages chargesheet

Shraddha Walkar murder case: The chargesheet contains a list of forensic evidence that the police have collected apart from the DNA reports that established the identity of the victim, Shraddha Walkar.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: January 24, 2023 16:50 IST
Aaftab Poonawala in custody
Image Source : PTI Aaftab Poonawala in custody

Shraddha Walkar murder case: The Delhi Police on Tuesday filed around 6,629 pages chargesheet in the Shraddha Walkar murder case in Saket court. Walkar, 27, was allegedly strangled, her body chopped into 35 pieces and disposed of in various parts of Delhi by her live-in partner Aftab Amin Poonawala.

According to sources, the police have already prepared a draft chargesheet of over 3000 pages on basis of the testimony of 100 witnesses, and forensic and electronic evidence. And currently, legal experts are looking into it. 

The court has also extended the custody of Aftab Poonawala, who was presented through video conferencing, till February 7. The court has also ordered the police to produce Aftab physically before the court on February 7.

 

"The DNA reports had confirmed that it was indeed Shraddha Walkar who was killed. We collected samples from her father and brother after the incident came to light," a source said. The investigating officer had said the statements that Poonawala gave during his polygraph and narco-analysis tests and the police interrogation were the same. The narco-analysis and polygraph test reports are not admissible as evidence in court.

