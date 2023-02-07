Aaftab Poonawala ground Shraddha Walkar's bones in mixer, burnt body parts using petrol, say cops

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaftab Poonawala and Shraddha Walkar. Aaftab had murdered his girlfriend Shraddha and chopped her body in 35 pieces.

Shraddha Walkar murder case: Accused Aaftab Poonwala, who murdered his girlfriend and chopped her body into 35 pieces, had ground his live-in partner's bones into a stone grinder, police mentioned in its chargesheet. Aaftab even burned several parts of Shraddha's body using petrol while her head was one of the last pieces which he disposed of almost 3 months after killing her.

In over 6,500 page chargesheet, police said that fights were frequent between Aaftab and Shraddha as the former was possessive about her. Aaftab used to beat her up to which Shraddha even complained to the Mumbai police.

Aaftab, confessing the crime before the cops, told them that they even took a long trip to Haridwar, Rishikesh, Mussoorie, Manali, and Chandigarh.

Aaftab said that he was possessive about Shraddha and used to beat her up during fights about which she complained to the Mumbai police. They both planned a trip to improve their relationship The couple left Mumbai on March 28-29, 2022 and reached Haridwar. After visiting Haridwar, Rishikesh, Dehradun, Mussoorie, Manali, and Chandigarh, they reached Parvati Valley where they met a boy named Badri, whom they had befriended on a dating app.

Badri invited them to his house in Delhi. The couple stayed at Badri's house for about 8-10 days in May 2022 after returning from their trip. However, Aaftab and Shraddha's fight were still continuing.

Due to frequent quarrels between the couple, Badri asked them to leave his house following which both started living in a rented apartment in Chhattarpur. By this time, the couple started falling short of funds and the intensity of their fights rose further. Now they were fighting over expenses since both of them were jobless.

During one of the fights over eating outside food every day, Aaftab asked Shraddha to contribute to daily expenses but she enraged and started abusing him. Determined to get rid of her constant habit of quarreling, Aaftab caught hold of her... sat on her chest... and strangled her to death, the chargesheet mentions.

