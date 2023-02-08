Delhi mayor election: Supreme Court to hear AAP's plea today to fix MCD deadlock

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi mayor election: Supreme Court to hear AAP's plea to fix MCD deadlock

Delhi mayor election: The Supreme Court, on Wednesday, is set to hear a plea filed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) seeking to hold the mayoral election for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). According to reports, the petition was filed by AAP's mayoral candidate Shelly Oberoi and others after the Delhi Municipal House was adjourned for the third time without holding the election.

Earlier on February 6, AAP leader Atishi had said the party will move the apex court and seek the conduct of the election within a week to ten days under its supervision. “We will also challenge the BJP’s decision to give voting rights to the aldermen. AAP has a majority with 134 out of 250 elected members,” she had said at a press conference.

BJP and AAP indulge in blame game

With regard to preventing the mayoral elections, the BJP and the AAP have traded charges on each other. The appointment of aldermen and their ability to cast a vote in the House are the main points of disagreement between the two parties. The BJP has been accused by the AAP of attempting to steal its mandate by granting voting privileges to the nominated members.

Earlier, Oberoi had moved the apex court to ensure the mayoral election in Delhi in a time-bound manner but when the election was scheduled for February 6, the plea was withdrawn. Last week, the apex court had noted that the election had been notified and granted her liberty to come back in case of any grievances.

Image Source : INDIA TVThe Municipal Corporation of Delhi is divided into 12 zones

ALSO READ: Delhi: AAP's mayoral candidate Dr Shelly Oberoi withdraws plea from Supreme Court for time-bound election

MCD elections 2022

It should be mentioned here that the AAP won 134 of the 250 wards in the MCD polls held in December last year (2022), while the BJP managed to win 104 wards. According to the Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act, 1957, the mayor and the deputy mayor are to be elected in the very first session of the House after the civic polls. However, it's been two months since the municipal elections were held on December 4 and Delhi is yet to get a mayor.

(With inputs from IANS)