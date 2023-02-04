Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi weather update: Minimum temperature settles at 9°C, AQI remains in 'poor' category

Delhi weather update : The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 9°Celsius on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department said.

The weatherman has predicted strong winds during the day while the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 25°Celsius. The relative humidity at 8:30 am was 81 percent. The air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 233 at 9 am, which is in the poor category.

Earlier, the weatherman on February 2 had predicted a respite from the cold, as the temperature was expected to rise in the Delhi-NCR region, however, rainfall was not expected throughout the week.

ALSO READ | Delhi: 2 criminals linked to Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested in encounter with Special Cell

As per IMD, currently, the Western Disturbance is affecting the Himalayan region, due to which some light rain and snowfall is expected in the Himalayan region especially Jammu & Kashmir in the next two days.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

Trains running late due to fog

As many as nine long-distance passenger trains are running late due to fog and low visibility conditions, the railways said on Saturday.

While Darbhanga-New Delhi Clone Special and Barauni-NewDelhi Clone Special are running late by over 4 hours, Raigarh-Hazrat Nizamuddin Gondwana Express, and Raxaul-Anand Vihar Terminal Sadbhavana Express are running behind schedule by 3:00 hours and 3:30 hours respectively, officials said.

ALSO READ | Delhi: AAP's mayoral candidate Dr Shelly Oberoi withdraws plea from SC for time-bound election

Similarly, Jabalpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Gondwana Express, Manikpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Uttar Pradesh Sampark Kranti Express, Ayodhya Cantt-Delhi Express, Rajgir-New Delhi Sharmjeevi Express, and Jaynagar-Amritsar Clone Special are also late by 2:30 hours each. Pratapgarh-Delhi Padmavat Express is running behind schedule by one hour and 45 minutes.