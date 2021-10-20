Wednesday, October 20, 2021
     
Two terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian

Security forces have neutralised two terrorists in an encounter in Shopian's Dragad area of Jammu and Kashmir.  

Srinagar Published on: October 20, 2021 12:28 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE/REPRESENTATIONAL)

Two unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Dragad area of Shopian following information about the presence of terrorists there. The search operation turned into an encounter after terrorists opened fire on the security forces who retaliated.

Police said that two terrorists were killed. The identity and group affiliation of killed terrorists were being ascertained.

More details awaited 

