Two terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE/REPRESENTATIONAL) Two terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Shopian

Two unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Dragad area of Shopian following information about the presence of terrorists there. The search operation turned into an encounter after terrorists opened fire on the security forces who retaliated.

Police said that two terrorists were killed. The identity and group affiliation of killed terrorists were being ascertained.

More details awaited

Latest India News