Amit Shah to visit Jammu and Kashmir on October 23, 24 amid spurt in targeted killings

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Amid a series of targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir by terrorists, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit the border state on October 23 and 24 to review the security situation. Shah will hold meetings with L-G Manoj Sinha and officials of the Central Armed Police Forces during his two-day visit to the border state.

This will be Amit Shah's first visit to Jammu and Kashmir since the state was bifurcated into two Union Territories and Article 370 was scrapped.

Meanwhile, Army Chief General MM Naravane is also on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

A spate of civilian killings has taken place in Kashmir in which non-local labourers have been shot dead by terrorists over the last few days. According to data, 11 people including five of them who came from other states have been killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. Security forces have also intensified anti-terror operations over the last week, killing more than a dozen of terrorists.

Earlier on Monday, Amit Shah discussed various security issues, including the recent killing of civilians in Jammu and Kashmir, in a meeting with state police and central armed police forces chiefs. Shah chaired the concluding session of the National Security Strategies Conference at the Intelligence Bureau (IB) headquarters in New Delhi and the deliberations held were detailed and expansive.

Official sources told PTI that the overall security situation in the country and various law and order issues, including the recent incidents of targeted killings of civilians in Kashmir, were discussed in the meeting.

Latest India News