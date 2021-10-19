Army Chief General Naravane visits forward areas along LoC in Jammu, reviews counter-infiltration operations

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Army Chief General Naravane visits forward areas along LoC in Jammu

On a two-day visit to the Jammu region, Army Chief General MM Naravane on Tuesday visited forward areas of White Knight Corps & undertook a first-hand assessment of the situation along the Line of Control (LoC). The Army in a statement said that General Naravane was briefed by commanders on the ground about the present situation and ongoing counter-infiltration operations.

His visit to Jammu and Kashmir comes at a time when there has been a slew of selective killing of minorities in the Valley. Eleven civilians have been killed by militants in the Valley this month. On Sunday, terrorists shot dead two non-local labourers and injured another on Sunday in the Kulgam district.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Jammu and Kashmir on October 23 and 24 to review the security situation. Shah will hold meetings with L-G Manoj Sinha and officials of the Central Armed Police Forces during his two-day visit to the border state. This will be Amit Shah's first visit to Jammu and Kashmir since the state was bifurcated into two Union Territories and Article 370 was scrapped.

