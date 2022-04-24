'Uddhav's gundas tried to kill me for the third time': Kirit Somaiya alleges attack by Shiv Sena workers

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BJP leader Kirit Somaiya alleged that he was attacked by Shiv Sena workers.

Highlights Kirit Somaiya said he was attacked in the presence of 50 to 100 police officers

The leader said he will sit in the police station till cops take action

Kirit Somaiya had gone to the Khar police station to meet the Rana couple

Senior BJP leader Kirit Somaiya was allegedly attacked by Shiv Sena workers after he left Khar police station. Somaiya had gone there to meet BJP leaders Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana. Taking to Twitter, Somaiya wrote: "This is 3rd time Uddhav Thackeray's Gundas tried to kill me, first at Vashim then Pune and now at police station (Khar, Mumbai) itself."

In the series of tweets, the BJP leader also mentioned his entire ordeal. He wrote: "There was heavy stone-pelting at Khar police station by Shiv Sena gundas (goons). The window glass of my car was shattered and I got injured."

The leader added that he was rushing to the Bandra police station. The video, which was uploaded by Kirit Somaiya on Twitter, showed that one of the side windows of the car was broken and he had a cut mark on his face.

"I am shocked, in the presence of 50 police persons, in the compound/campus of Khar Police Station, 100 gundas of Shiv Sena assaulted me with stones, wanted to kill me. What is the police commissioner doing? How so many Mafia Sena gundas were allowed to gather in the police station?" Kirit Somaiya tweeted later in the night.

He added that he was injured but he will sit in his car inside Bandra police station till action is taken against police officials and Shiv Sena "gundas".

MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana, who has been at the center of the ongoing Hanuman Chalisa row, have been arrested for inciting people and making provocative statements. A case has been registered at Khar police station against MLA Ravi Rana and MP Navneet Rana under 153(A), 34, IPC r/w 37(1) 135 Bombay Police Act.

The Rana couple was taken into custody from their house at Khar. They will both be produced before the Holiday Bench of Bandra Court, Mumbai tomorrow (Sunday, April 24).

