Hanuman Chalisa row: MP Navneet, husband MLA Ravi Rana arrested

Follow us on Image Source : @ANI Visual of Amravati MP Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana being taken to Khar Police Station

MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana, who have been at the center of the ongoing Hanuman Chalisa row, have been arrested for inciting people and making provocative statements. A case has been registered at Khar police station against MLA Ravi Rana and MP Navneet Rana under 153(A), 34, IPC r/w 37(1) 135 Bombay Police Act. The Rana couple was taken into custody from their house at Khar. Further investigation is being done in the case.

Just a while ahead of the arrest, the duo — who had planned to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence 'Matoshree' — had called off the agitation on Thursday saying "our aim was fulfilled". The Rana couple claimed that they were not under any kind of pressure or scared by the Maha Vikas Aghadi or the Shiv Sena, but were dropping their plans in honour of the PM's trip to Mumbai.

They will turn up outside `Matoshree', Thackeray's personal residence in suburban Bandra, on Saturday as announced earlier, the couple, both independent legislators, told reporters. However, before they could turn up outside Matoshree, Shiv Sena workers Gheroad their residence and shouted slogans.

Rana had earlier told reporters that he had demanded the chief minister read Hanuman Chalisa on Hanuman Jayanti "to rid Maharashtra of crises and attain peace for the state," but Thackeray had "refused" to do so.

Read more | High drama in Mumbai as MP Nitish Rana plans to chant Hanuman Chalisa outside Matoshree

Latest India News