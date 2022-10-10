Uddhav Thackeray challenges EC's decision on freezing Shiv Sena name, symbol

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena bow and arrow symbol row : Shiv Sena faction led by Uddhav Thackeray approached the Delhi High Court against the Election Commission of India's order of freezing the party name and election symbol.

The petition that has challenged ECI's order of October 8 where contends that the order was passed in complete violation of the principles of natural justice and without granting any hearing to the parties.

The petition has arrayed ECI and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknathrao Sambhaji Shinde as parties.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had declined to stay the proceedings before the Election Commission of India on the Eknath Shinde group's claim for recognition as 'real' Shiv Sena.

The top court allowed the Election Commission to decide which faction between Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde be recognised as the 'real' Shiv Sena party and allotment of the bow and arrow symbol.

