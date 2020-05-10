Image Source : AP Shalimar Bagh police station Additional SHO tests coronavirus positive, 7 personnel quarantined

Additional Station House Officer of Shalimar Bagh Police Station in New Delhi tests positive for coronavirus. 7 police personnel of the police station have been quarantined, says Vijayanta Arya, DCP North-west Delhi.

Earlier in the day, a lady teacher deputed for ration distribution duty in North Delhi area passed away due to COVID-19, informed a North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) official.

Meanwhile, with 381 new cases reported in a day, the total count of COVID-19 cases in Delhi reached to 6,923 on Sunday. According to the state's health department, five new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 73.

At least 49 patients recovered, according to the Delhi Health Bulletin released on Sunday. "The data was compiled from 12 a.m. of May 8 to 12 a.m. of May 9," said the health department.

Here are the total number of cases in the state so far:

(District-wise breakup is available for 788 of the total 6542 cases reported in the state)

District Number of cases North-East Delhi 25 North-West Delhi 32 New Delhi 37 East Delhi 38 South-West Delhi 42 Shahdara 48 North Delhi 60 South Delhi 70 West Delhi 122 South-East Delhi 130 Central Delhi 184

