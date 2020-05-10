Sunday, May 10, 2020
     
Additional Station House Officer of Shalimar Bagh Police Station has tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. 7 police personnel of the police station have been quarantined, Vijayanta Arya, DCP North West Delhi informed.

New Delhi Updated on: May 10, 2020 18:44 IST
Shalimar Bagh police station Additional SHO tests coronavirus positive, 7 personnel quarantined

Additional Station House Officer of Shalimar Bagh Police Station in New Delhi tests positive for coronavirus. 7 police personnel of the police station have been quarantined, says Vijayanta Arya, DCP North-west Delhi.

Earlier in the day, a lady teacher deputed for ration distribution duty in North Delhi area passed away due to COVID-19, informed a North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) official.

Meanwhile, with 381 new cases reported in a day, the total count of COVID-19 cases in Delhi reached to 6,923 on Sunday. According to the state's health department, five new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 73.

At least 49 patients recovered, according to the Delhi Health Bulletin released on Sunday. "The data was compiled from 12 a.m. of May 8 to 12 a.m. of May 9," said the health department.

Here are the total number of cases in the state so far: 

(District-wise breakup is available for 788 of the total 6542 cases reported in the state)

District  Number of cases
North-East Delhi 25
North-West Delhi 32
New Delhi  37
East Delhi 38
South-West Delhi 42
Shahdara 48
North Delhi 60
South Delhi  70
West Delhi 122
South-East Delhi 130
Central Delhi 184

 

