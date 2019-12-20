Section 144 imposed in Noida in wake of Citizenship protests

Image Source : PTI PHOTO CAA protests: Section 144 imposed in Noida

Section 144 was imposed in Noida area of Uttar Pradesh on Friday in view of the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The Noida police have banned the assembly of four or more people in the Noida region. The development was confirmed by SSP Noida, who said, "Sec 144 is in force. No gathering will be allowed. Pls don't take law into your hands. You are responsible citizen." Section 144 has been placed in nearly 15 districts Uttar Pradesh since yesterday.

Protests in Delhi and in various other cities across the country have turned violent as protesters torched vehicles and police stations in agitation against the amended Citizenship Act. Section 144 was imposed in various areas of the national capital on Thursday and Friday. Drone surveillance was also being conducted over sensitive areas in view of the Friday namaz.

Residents of Jama Masjid were seen offering roses to senior police officers to show their cooperation with police and convey their message of peace.

This comes a day after anti-citizenship law protesters offered roses to security personnel at the Jantar Mantar, saying police can baton charge them as much as they want, but their message is "love in return for hatred".

According to a senior police officer, the locals said that they want peace in the area and will cooperate with the police.

They handed over roses to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Mandeep Singh Randhawa and his additional DCP.

"People in Jama Masjid are cooperating with us and want peace. We are also working towards ensuring the same," Randhawa told reporters.

Also Read | Bhim Army's Chandrashekhar Azad leads big protest at Delhi's Jama Masjid

Also Read | Pranab Mukherjee's daughter Sharmistha detained for protesting near Amit Shah's residence