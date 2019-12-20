Image Source : INDIA TV Bhim Army's Chandrashekhar Azad leads big protest at Delhi's Jama Masjid

Massive protest is being held at Jama Masjid against Citizenship Amendment Act. Slogans are being raised against Citizenship Act in Delhi's historic Jama Masjid after namaz. Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad also present. Azad had been earlier denied permission for a protest march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar.

Prohibitory orders were imposed in 12 police station areas of Northeast Delhi, adding police used drones to keep a tab on the law and order situation in the district.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Mahila Congress chief and former president Pranab Mukherjee's daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee and some other members of the outfit were detained near Home Minister Amit Shah's residence during a protest against the new legislation.

In view of the planned protest, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation shut Chawri Bazar, Lal Quila and Jama Masjid stations.

Delhi Police had earlier confirmed that it has denied permission to Bhim Army to take out a protest march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar.

Prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144 are in place near the Red Fort area since Thursday.