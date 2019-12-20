CAA protest: Pranab Mukherjee's daughter Sharmistha detained for protesting near Amit Shah's residence

Image Source : ANI Sharmistha Mukherjee detained for protesting near Amit Shah's residence

Delhi Police on Friday detained Delhi Mahila Congress President and Pranab Mukherjee's daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee and other Congress workers near the residence of Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi. Mukherjee along with others protesting against the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The Congress workers were dragged into buses in a bid to clear the area.

Delhi: Police detain Delhi Mahila Congress President Sharmistha Mukherjee & other Congress workers who were protesting against #CitizenshipAct near the residence of Home Minister Amit Shah. pic.twitter.com/Qt4Ndatp7u — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2019

Till now, police have detained hundreds of people in Delhi, Bengaluru and several parts of India, protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019. Several cities are facing internet shut down and curfews as protests entered second week.

The CAA, which has met with objection from a section of people, allows citizenship to Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis who entered India before 2015 after facing religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. The list excludes Muslims.

