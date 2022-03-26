Feud again in Samajwadi Party? Shivpal Yadav says 'not invited' to party meeting

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE amajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav with Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (PSP)

Highlights Newly-elected Samajwadi Party MLAs on Saturday met at the party office in Lucknow

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party chief Shivpal Yadav and uncle of SP chief was not invited to the meet

The relationship had turned sour in 2016 after Akhilesh sacked Shivpal from Cabinet

SP party meet: Newly-elected Samajwadi Party MLAs on Saturday met at the party office in Lucknow. The meeting was chaired by party chief Akhilesh Yadav. However, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party chief Shivpal Yadav and uncle of SP chief was not invited to the meeting. SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav’s younger brother had fought polls from his family bastion Jaswantnagar and won after a truce with his Akhilesh Yadav.

Expressing his anger, the senior leader said, "I was not invited to the party meeting. I waited for 2 days and cancelled all my programs for this meeting but I wasn't invited. I am an MLA from Samajwadi Party but still not invited," added, "I will return to Etawah."

Akhilesh Yadav was elected as legislature party leader in the meet.

The relationship between Yadav and his nephew had turned sour in 2016 after Akhilesh Yadav sacked him from his Cabinet. Akhilesh Yadav subsequently became the SP president in January 2017 and Shivpal formed his own party PSPL. Samajwadi Party suffered big electoral losses in the 2017 assembly polls, slipping to 47 from 224 seats in 2012. The family feud that began in 2016-17 is attributed to among the causes of the SP electoral debacle. An old hand in politics, Shivpal Yadav, along with Mulayam Singh Yadav, is considered to have played an important role in strengthening the Samajwadi Party since its early days.

Meanwhile, SP ally Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) will also hold a meet today. Expressing satisfaction over poll performance, Chaudhary said, "Eight MLAs have won from our party while many MLAs have won from (SP-RLD) alliance, our vote percentage increased too. We made people's issues the main agenda of our campaign and didn't talk about bulldozers."

ALSO READ: UP Elections 2022: Akhilesh is my leader, want to see him as CM, says Shivpal Yadav

Latest India News