Saharanpur, Ghaziabad, Lucknow emerge new COVID-19 hotspots in UP as confirmed cases rise

New COVID-19 hotspots including Lucknow, Agra, Ghaziabad, Saharanpur have emerged in Uttar Pradesh as coronavirus cases in the state continue to rise. At present, Uttar Pradesh has 227 including two deaths while 19 people have recovered. Noida is the biggest hotspot in UP having 58 COVID-19 cases, Lucknow also registered 12 new coronavirus cases (all belonging to Tablighi Jamaat) today while other districts Agra, Ghaziabad, Saharanpur and Meerut have emerged COVID-19 hotspots in the state. India coronavirus cases meanwhile have crossed 4000-mark taking toll of the infected patients to 4,067 including 109 deaths while 292 people have recovered.

According to the ministry's data updated at 9 am, 21 fresh deaths were reported from Maharashtra, two each from Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu and one from Punjab. Maharashtra has reported the most coronavirus deaths at 45, followed by Gujarat at 11, Madhya Pradesh at nine, Telangana and Delhi at seven each, Tamil Nadu at five and Punjab at six. Karnataka has reported four deaths, while West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh have recorded three fatalities each. Two deaths each have been reported from Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, and Kerala. Bihar, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana have reported one fatality each, according to the data.

The highest number of confirmed cases is from Maharashtra at 690, followed by Tamil Nadu at 571 and Delhi at 503. The number cases in Telengana has gone up to 321, in Kerala to 314 and in Rajasthan to 253. There are 227 COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh, 226 in Andhra Pradesh, 165 in Madhya Pradesh, 151 in Karnataka and 122 in Gujarat.

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 66 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/ Migrated Death 1 Andhra Pradesh 226 1 3 2 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 10 0 0 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 0 4 Assam 26 0 0 5 Bihar 30 0 1 6 Chandigarh 18 0 0 7 Chhattisgarh 9 3 0 8 Delhi 503 18 7 9 Goa 7 0 0 10 Gujarat 122 18 11 11 Haryana 84 25 1 12 Himachal Pradesh 13 1 1 13 Jammu and Kashmir 106 4 2 14 Jharkhand 3 0 0 15 Karnataka 151 12 4 16 Kerala 314 55 2 17 Ladakh 14 10 0 18 Madhya Pradesh 165 0 9 19 Maharashtra 690 42 45 20 Manipur 2 0 0 21 Mizoram 1 0 0 22 Odisha 21 2 0 23 Puducherry 5 1 0 24 Punjab 68 4 6 25 Rajasthan 253 21 0 26 Tamil Nadu 571 8 5 27 Telengana 321 34 7 28 Uttarakhand 26 4 0 29 Uttar Pradesh 227 19 2 30 West Bengal 80 10 3 Total number of confirmed cases in India 4067* 292 109

