First COVID-19 death reported in Bhopal; Madhya Pradesh coronavirus fatalities toll at 15

Another COVID-19 patient has died in Bhopal taking the total number of coronavirus fatalities to 15, an official informed. As per reports, a 62-year-old man who was confirmed coronavirus positive succumbed to COVID-19 on Sunday night, health officials informed. He was recently tested positive for coronavirus and died at a private hospital where he was undergoing treatment, Bhopal Collector Tarun Pithode said. He worked as a watchman at a wholesale vegetable market and was suffering from asthma since long, Dr Rajesh Sharma from the private hospital said. So far, 15 people have succumbed to the viral disease in the state, including nine in Indore, two in Ujjain and one each in Bhopal, Khargone and Chhindwara, an official said.

India coronavirus positive cases toll meanwhile is at 4067 including 109 deaths while 292 people have recovered after getting infected from the viral disease. The country is under a 21-day lockdown period after PM Modi on March 24 appealed to people to remain indoors and maintain social distancing in order to contain the virus from spreading further. It's the 13th day today of the nation-wide lockdown that is expected to be lifted by April 15.

