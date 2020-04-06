Maharashtra COVID-19 cases soar to 748, Mumbai emerges as coronavirus hotspot. Check district-wise list

Pune has recorded 100 positive coronavius cases

With 113 fresh cases of COVID-19 recorded on Sunday, Maharashtra's total number of confirmed cases have now jumped to 748 in the state, according to the figures released by state's Health Ministry dashboard. Simultaneously, the death toll due to coronavirus rose to 45 with 13 more people succumbing to the infection. With 460 positive coronavirus cases and 30 deaths so far, Mumbai has emerged as coronavirus hotspot not just in Maharashtra but across the country.

"Maharashtra today reported 113 positive cases, taking the total tally to 748," a Health official said on Sunday. At least 56 people have been recovered from the infection and discharged, he added.

Of the 113 new cases, 81 are from Mumbai, 18 from Pune, 4 from Aurangabad, 3 from Ahmednagar, two from Kalyan- Dombivli and Thane, one each from Osmanabad and Vasai. Another cases is from neighbouring Gujarat state, as the infected person is undergoing treatment n Maharashtra, he added.

"The minimum age of the 13 new victims is 52 years. All the deceased had pre-existing ailments such as diabetes or hypertension. One patient who was HIV positive died in Mumbai''s Kasturba Hospital," the official said. He said at least 11 of the 13 victims had no international travel history.

In total, around 21 Maharashtra districts have so far been affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

Maharashtra COVID-19 District-wise list: Sr.No District/ M.Corporation Cases Death 1 Mumbai 458 30 2 Pune (City and Rural) 100 5 3 Sangli 25 0 4 Municipal Corporations in Thane division ( Other than Mumbai ) 82 6 5 Nagpur 17 0 6 Ahemadnagar 21 0 7 Latur 8 0 8 Aurangabad 7 1 9 Buldhana 5 1 10 Yavatmal 4 0 11 Osmanabad 4 0 12 Satara 3 0 13 Kolhapur 2 0 14 Ratnagiri 2 0 15 Jalgaon 2 1 16 Sindhudurg 1 0 17 Gondia 1 0 18 Nashik 1 0 19 Washim 1 0 20 Amravati 1 1 21 Hingoli 1 0 22 Other state Gujrat 2 0 TOTAL 748 45

"They seem to have contracted the coronavirus infection through close contacts," he said, adding that the travel history of remaining two is being ascertained. Pune has recorded 100 positive cases.

"Five deaths were reported in Pune, six in Thane region, while one each from Aurangabad, Buldana, Jalgaon and Amravati," said the official.

In Thane region neighbouring Mumbai 82 people have tested positive to coronavirus so far.

The number of new cases are reported from: Sangli (25), Nagpur (17), Ahmednagar (21), Latur (8), Aurangabad (7), Buldana (5), Yavatmal and Osmanabad (4 each), Satara (3), while two each are from Kolhapur, Ratnagiri and Jalgaon, and one each from Sindhudurg, Gondia, Nashik, Washim, Amravati and Hingoli, the official said.

At least two persons from Gujarat who have tested positive are being treated in Maharashtra, he said. Maharashtra has so far tested 16,008 swab samples of which 14,837 returned negative.

"As a precaution, Maharashtra has put 46,586 people under home quarantine while 3,122 under institutional quarantine," he said.

The number of people returned from Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi and who have tested positive remained unchanged at 7. However, five new cases infected by them wee detected on Sunday.

A total of 3078 teams are working across the state towards cluster containment while surveillance of more than 10 lakh people is completed.

Also Read: Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Top Headlines At This Hour

Also Read: Gujarat: COVID-19 death toll rises to 11, cases climb to 128

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News