Tiger at New York's Bronx Zoo tests positive for coronavirus | Live

New Delhi Updated on: April 06, 2020 6:56 IST
Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on April 6, 2020. LIVE UPDATES:

  • Apr 06, 2020 6:56 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Punjab State Commission for Scheduled Castes directs Deputy Commissioner to probe delaying of cremation of Padma Shri awardee Nirmal Singh

    Punjab State Commission for Scheduled Castes has directed Deputy Commissioner and Police Commissioner, Amritsar to probe delaying of cremation of Padma Shri awardee Nirmal Singh (who tested positive for COVID19 and passed away on April 2), and submit report within 7 days

  • Apr 06, 2020 6:54 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Students and staff of Jamia Millia Islamia University lit candles

  • Apr 06, 2020 6:53 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Tiger at New York's Bronx Zoo tests positive for coronavirus

