Tiger at New York's Bronx Zoo tests positive for coronavirus | Live

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on April 6, 2020. LIVE UPDATES:
Punjab State Commission for Scheduled Castes has directed Deputy Commissioner and Police Commissioner, Amritsar to probe delaying of cremation of Padma Shri awardee Nirmal Singh (who tested positive for COVID19 and passed away on April 2), and submit report within 7 days
Delhi: Students and staff of Jamia Millia Islamia University lit candles, yesterday, following PM Modi's appeal to switch off all lights of houses at 9 PM for 9 minutes & light candle, 'diya' or mobile's flashlight, to mark fight against #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/HWQ8omoZvt— ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2020
Tiger at New York's Bronx Zoo tests positive for coronavirus
