Kanika Kapoor discharged from hospital after testing negative in sixth coronavirus test

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who tested positive for coronavirus after returning to India from London​, has been discharged from the Lucknow hospital on Monday after testing negative for the novel COVID-19 infection twice in a row. After testing positive multiple times, Kanika Kapoor finally tested negative for coronavirus for the first time. “Her reports are now negative but we will wait for one more test before she is allowed to go home," said Prof R.K. Dhiman, director of the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow where she is undergoing treatment.

Now, the result of her sixth test has come, which is also negative. Even though Kanika Kapoor has now been discharged from the hospital, she will be home quarantined for the next 14 days.

SGPGIMS PRO Kusum Yadav said that Kanika has been allowed to go home.

Kanika was admitted on March 20 when her tests revealed that she was coronavirus positive.

Her five consecutive reports showed her as coronavirus positive. The reports on Saturday and Sunday, however, were coronavirus negative.

Kanika is the first Bollywood celebrity to test positive for the deadly virus in the country.

In a statement on Instagram, which she later deleted, Kanika narrated how she developed signs of flu on her return from London. She claimed that she was unaware of the Coronavirus infection until she tested positive.

The singer who had come from London on March 9 was slammed by the media for interacting with hundreds of people at parties and other events in Lucknow even though she had symptoms of Corona.

Meanwhile, three FIRs have been filed against Kanika Kapoor on charges of negligence for attending various social events in the city despite being infected with coronavirus and having been instructed by the authorities to isolate herself at her home.

