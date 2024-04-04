Sacred lord Buddha relics from Sri Lanka to be presented to Dalai Lama today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO The Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, arrives for prayer.

In a significant spiritual gesture, Lord Buddha’s sacred Kapilawasthu relics, currently housed at the RajaGuru Sri Subuthi Waskaduwa Maha Viharaya in Sri Lanka, will be offered to the Dalai Lama on Thursday morning, as announced by the office of the Dalai Lama.

Historical and spiritual significance

The Kapilavastu relics, known for their historical and spiritual importance, serve as a profound link to Lord Buddha’s legacy, connecting devotees to his teachings and enlightenment.

Custodian of the relics

The revered relics, numbering 21, have been meticulously preserved and protected for generations by ‘Waskaduwe Mahindawamsa Nayaka Thero’ at the Sri Subhuthi Maha Viharaya in Waskaduwa, Sri Lanka.

Previous events

In February, on the occasion of Chotrul Duechen, the Dalai Lama imparted teachings from the Jataka Tales to over 3000 Tibetan followers at the Main Tibetan Temple in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh.

Celebrating Buddhist festivals

Chotrul Duechen, celebrated on the 15th day of the 1st Tibetan month, marks the “Great Day of Miraculous Manifestations,” commemorating significant events in Lord Buddha’s life.

Relics exposition in Thailand

In March, the relics of Lord Buddha and his two main disciples, Arahant Sariputta and Maha Moggallana, were exhibited across four cities in Thailand, drawing over 4 million devotees from Thailand and the Mekong region.

Organised effort

The revered relics’ exposition, facilitated by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, in collaboration with the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), commenced its journey from New Delhi on February 22, traversing through Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Ubon Ratchathani, and Krabi provinces.

Also read | Lucknow: 30 passengers detained for questioning at airport manage to flee, probe on