Lucknow: 30 passengers detained for questioning at airport manage to flee, probe on

In a dramatic turn of events, thirty people who were detained at Lucknow's Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport for allegedly smuggling gold managed to escape. The officials on Wednesday said passengers managed to escape detention after one of them pretended to be sick and created chaos.

A search to nab the accused was launched by the custom and police officials.

"Officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and Customs Department had on Monday stopped at the airport 36 passengers who had come from Sharjah," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Shashank Singh said.

Six of these passengers told officials that they were carrying gold, he said.

On Tuesday, when the 30 remaining passengers were being questioned, one of them pretended to be ill and created chaos. Taking advantage of this, all of them fled, the officer said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections on the complaint in the matter and efforts are being made to arrest the accused, he added.

(With PTI inputs)

