Delhi liquor policy case: AAP's Sanjay Singh walks out of Tihar Jail on bail after six months | VIDEO

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh walks out of Tihar Jail on bail.

Delhi liquor policy case: A day after being granted bail by the Supreme Court in the Delhi excise policy case, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh has been released from Tihar jail after six months today (April 3). He was granted bail in the Delhi liquor policy scam case.

As soon as Sanjay Singh walked out of jail, he said, "Jashn manane ka waqt nahi aya hai, sangharsh ka waqt hai". Our party's senior leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia are being kept behind bars. I have confidence that the locks of the jail will break and they will come out".

"This is time for struggle. Arvind Kejriwal zindabad. Our jailed leaders will also come out soon. This is not time for celebration but time for struggle. Jail ke taale tutenge, hamare saare neta chhutenge (Jail locks will break and all our leaders will come out)," he said.

Saurabh Bharadwaj on Sanjay Singh's bail

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "Sanjay Singh has just come out of jail and thousands of party workers welcomed him. He said that this is not the time to celebrate but struggle. Three of our top leaders- Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain are still in jail. Until and unless they are released we will not celebrate we will keep on struggling."

Atishi on Sanjay Singh's bail

Delhi Minister Atishi said, "Truth has triumphed. For the last two years, they have been investigating this fake liquor policy case. ED conducted several raids but still, they could not find corruption money from AAP leaders."

AAP supporters raise slogans

Singh had been lodged in the high-security prison in the national capital since October 13, 2023. He came out through the gate number three. Jail officials said he was released after the completion of bail procedure.

A large number of AAP supporters assembled outside the jail and raised the slogans of "dekho dekho kaun aaya, sher aaya, sher aaya" and "Sanjay Singh zinadabad". The Rajya Sabha member was garlanded amidst sloganeering by AAP workers.

Delhi cabinet minister Saurabh Bharadwaj and AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak were also present outside the jail.

There was a heavy security presence outside the jail in view of his release. Singh climbed atop his vehicle as supporters jostled to greet him.

After his release, Singh left for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence to meet his wife Sunita.

Earlier, Singh was admitted to the ILBS Hospital in Vasant Kunj. Around 1.30 pm, after being discharged from the hospital, he was taken back to Tihar jail for completing the bail formalities. On Tuesday, Singh had gone to ILBS for a regular checkup but got admitted. He got the news of his bail when he was in the hospital.

His wife Anita Singh has said that they will not celebrate his release as other leaders of the AAP, including Kejriwal, former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and former minister Satyendar Jain, are still in jail.

Trial court conditions on Sanjay Singh's bail

Setting conditions for the release of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on bail, a trial court on Wednesday asked him to share his travel itinerary in advance with the investigation officer and keep his mobile location turned on if he plans to leave Delhi NCR.

Special judge Kaveri Baweja also directed Singh to surrender his passport, not leave the country without permission, and not make any attempt to tamper with evidence or influence witnesses.

Further, he has been ordered to execute a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh and one surety of the same amount.

While on bail, Singh will have to share his mobile number with the federal investigation agency and join the probe as and when required. It is very likely that Singh will be released on bail from Tihar jail by late Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court granted bail to the AAP leader in the money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam after noting that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has no objection with Singh being released on bail.

The top court said that he will be released on such terms and conditions as may be fixed by the trial court, making it clear that the political leader will not make any public comment or speech in relation to his role in the pending case.

