In a significant development, the Supreme Court has granted bail to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Member of Parliament, Sanjay Singh, in the Delhi Excise Policy case. The apex court ruled that Singh would be released during the pendency of the trial. The decision comes as a relief for Sanjay Singh, who was embroiled in the Delhi Excise Policy case. The Supreme Court’s intervention allows Singh to be released from custody while the trial progresses.