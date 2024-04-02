Atishi claims she's being pressurised to join BJP else will be arrested in a month

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi addresses at press conference at the party office, in New Delhi.

Aam Aadmi Party minister Atishi on Tuesday claimed that she's being pressurised to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to save her political career and if this doesn't happen then she would be arrested in a month.

Addressing a presser in Delhi, Atishi said, "BJP through one of my close aides approached me to join their party to save my political career and If I do not join the BJP then in the coming one month I will be arrested by ED..."

"In the coming two months before the Lok Sabha elections, they will arrest four more AAP leaders - Saurabh Bharadwaj, Atishi, Durgesh Pathak and Raghav Chadha...," Atishi added.

"Yesterday the ED took Saurabh Bharadwaj and my name in the court, on the basis of a statement which is available with ED and CBI for one and a half years, this statement is in the chargesheet of ED. This statement is also in the chargesheets of CBI, so what was the reason for raising this statement? The reason for raising this statement was that now the BJP feels that despite Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, and Satyendra Jain being in jail, the Aam Aadmi Party is still united and strong. Now they are planning to put the next line of leadership of the Aam Aadmi Party in jail...," Atishi further claimed.

What Atishi said on Kejriwal's resignation?

During the presser when Atishi was asked whether Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will resign from his post, Atishi said, "There are two constitutional and legal provisions related to this in our country. Representation of the People Act says that if you have a conviction for more than two years, then you cannot remain a public representative. Arvind Kejriwal has not been convicted... Arvind Kejriwal enjoys the overwhelming majority of the Delhi Assembly, so there is no reason for Arvind Kejriwal to resign. If Arvind Kejriwal resigns today then it will be a very simple and straightforward solution for the Bharatiya Janata Party to topple the opposition governments..."

Reacting on Atishi's claim that ED will arrest her if she doesn't join the saffron party, BJP leader and senior advocate Nalin Kohli said, "...Atishi must be worried that the Aam Aadmi Party supreme leader Arvind Kejriwal seems to have taken her name and Saurabh Bharadwaj's name saying the middlemen used to meet them. If that is the case, their own leader is pointing a finger towards them. His two colleagues and other ministers are already in jail. He has already taken their resignation. Perhaps he has some other plans in mind to remove these ministers. But you just can't turn around and attack the BJP on some false allegation or false narrative in the hope that the questions that are being asked will not be asked. Ultimately they have to answer on the scam which is the liquor scam in Delhi and on which the investigative agency obviously seems to have collected some credible material..."

Hitting back at Atishi, BJP leader Harish Khurana challenged her to tell the person's name, who approached her to join the saffron party, otherwise the BJP will file a complaint against her.

"This is not done. You can't put an allegation and run away," Khurana added.

ALSO READ | Arvind Kejriwal sent to Tihar: What does jail manual say about meetings and official work?