Sanjay Singh expected to come out of jail today after 6 months of arrest | What we know so far

AAP leader Sanjay Singh was on Tuesday granted bail by the Supreme Court in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conceded that it has no objections and is expected to walk out of jail today. The AAP leader was arrested in the case by the ED on October 4 last year. The court ordered that the AAP leader can continue with his political activities but cannot make any statements about the case.

What we know so far

Tihar Jail authorities have not yet received the bail order of AAP MP Sanjay Singh. The order will be prepared in the court with bail conditions, after which the order will be sent to jail.

According to reports, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh will leave the hospital around 12 noon. After being discharged from the hospital, Sanjay Singh will go to Tihar Jail and from there he will be released on bail.

Sanjay Singh will first go to CM residence after leaving Tihar Jail and meet Sunita Kejriwal.

The AAP leader will then go to Aam Aadmi Party office after leaving CM residence.

He will only go to his own house in the evening.

On Sanjay Singh's release, AAP said,"...One thing has become clear yesterday that the allegations were made without any evidence and without any basis and our leaders were arrested. Yesterday all this truth came to light in the Supreme Court. This is the loss of BJP's conspiracy and dictatorship..."

ED claimed AAP leader gained kickbacks

The ED had in the high court opposed the bail plea and claimed that Singh was involved in acquiring, possessing, concealing, dissipating and using proceeds of the crime generated from the alleged Delhi liquor scam pertaining to the policy period of 2021-22. The agency had also claimed that the AAP leader had gained illegal money or kickbacks which are proceeds of crime generated from the alleged liquor policy (2021-22) scam and that he has also played a role in conspiracy with others. The ED's money laundering case stems from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR. According to the CBI and the ED, irregularities were committed while modifying the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 and undue favours were extended to licence holders.