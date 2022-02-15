Tuesday, February 15, 2022
     
Ukraine crisis: India asks its nationals, students to consider leaving temporarily

India has asked its nationals and students staying in Ukraine to consider leaving the country temporarily in view of escalating tensions between the European country and Russia.  

India TV News Desk Written by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: February 15, 2022 11:49 IST
India has asked its nationals and students staying in Ukraine to consider leaving the country temporarily in view of escalating tensions between the European country and Russia.

"In view of the uncertainties of the current situation in Ukraine, Indian nationals in Ukraine, particularly students whose stay is not essential, may consider leaving temporarily. Indian nationals are also advised to avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine," the Embassy of India, Kyiv, said in an advisory for Indian nationals in Ukraine.

"Indian nationals are requested to keep the Embassy informed about the status of their presence in Ukraine to enable the Embassy to reach them where required. The Embassy continues to function normally to provide all services to Indian nationals in Ukraine," it added.

