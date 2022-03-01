'Leave urgently today': Indian Embassy's latest advisory as Russian forces close in on Kyiv

Follow us on Image Source : AP A police officer stands guard at a road leading to central Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.

The Indian Embassy in Ukraine has asked Indian nationals and students to leave the capital city Kyiv 'urgently today' as Russian forces close in on the capital city.

"Advisory to Indians in Kyiv: All Indian nationals including students are advised to leave Kyiv urgently today. Preferably by available trains or through any other means available," India in Ukraine tweeted on Tuesday morning.

It is stated that Russian troops have reached Kyiv streets and aerial attacks are to begin. Early this morning, the embassy stated that the 400 students housed near the embassy since February 24 have successfully left Kyiv by train through Mission's efforts.

"Ensured movement of more than 1,000 Indian students from Kyiv towards Western borders," the embassy had stated. However, a few students were left in Kyiv.

Russia has launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine and its soldiers have surrounded the capital Kyiv. Satellite images show forces have occupied much of a 40-mile (64-kilometer) stretch of road north of Kyiv. Today (Tuesday) is the sixth day of the Russian military assault on Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ordered to scale up the ongoing evacuation efforts under Operational Ganga and asked the Indian Air Force (IAF) to evacuate Indians stranded in Ukraine due to the Russian military offensive. The IAF is likely to deploy several C-17 aircraft as part of Operation Ganga from Tuesday.

Till now, only private Indian carriers were evacuating Indians from Romania and Hungary, countries with land borders with Ukraine on the western side, as the Ukrainian airspace had been shut since February 24.

READ MORE: India reiterates call for immediate cessation of violence, end to hostilities

READ MORE: India ramps up Ukraine evacuation, PM Modi asks IAF to join Operation Ganga

Latest India News