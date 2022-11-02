VIDEO: RPF jawans save lives of passengers trying to board alight trains in Mumbai

Follow us on Image Source : RPF INDIA (TWITTER) VIDEO: RPF jawans save lives of passengers trying to board alight trains.

Woman, her child fell off a moving local train at Mankhurd Railway Station in Mumbai

The incident occurred due to jostling of passengers after they boarded train at railway station

Mumbai news: Two jawans of the Crime Wing of Railway Protection Force (RPF) saved the lives of a woman and her child who fell off a moving local train at Mankhurd Railway Station in Mumbai.

The incident occurred due to the jostling of passengers after they boarded the train at the railway station.

Meanwhile, the timely intervention of a lady constable of the RPF also saved the life of an elderly woman who lost her balance and slipped while boarding a train at Jhansi railway station in Uttar Pradesh.

"Timely intervention of #RPF lady const. Nootan and ASI Vishram saved the life of an elderly lady passenger who lost her balance & slipped while boarding a running train at VGLB(Jhansi) rly stn," the RPF tweeted appealing to the passengers to avoid boarding and alighting from moving trains.

Earlier on Tuesday, the RPF informed that the ASI and a constable saved the life of a man who slipped while boarding a moving train at Madhupur Railway station in Jharkhand.

"Alert & brave #RPF ASI U Mondal and Constable B Mondal went beyond the call of duty and saved the life of a man who slipped while boarding and was getting dragged with the moving train at Madhupur rly stn. Their fearlessness and quick thinking ensured saving of a precious life," it said.

