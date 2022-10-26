Madhya Pradesh: Two RPF constables killed after being hit by speeding train at Sank railway station in Morena

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Madhya Pradesh: Two RPF constables killed after being hit by speeding train

Highlights The incident occurred at Morena's Sank railway station

The deceased were identified as constables Ashok Kumar and Navraj Singh

Both constables died at the spot after being hit by Duronto Express

Madhya Pradesh: In a tragic incident, two head constables of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) were killed after being struck by a speeding train in Madhya Pradesh.

As per officials, the incident occurred at around 8 pm on Tuesday, October 25, at Morena's Sank railway station.

Morena RPF police station in-charge Harikishan Meena said the two constables were hit by a speeding train when they were checking the Gwalior-Agra passenger train which had halted at the platform.

He further said the Duronto Express train, coming from Delhi, suddenly passed from there and struck head constables Ashok Kumar (56) and Navraj Singh (40), who were there to inspect the stalled passenger train.

According to Meena, both constables died on the spot as they could not run to safety because the goods train had halted on the other side track.

The bodies were later sent for autopsy and an investigation into the incident has been launched, the Morena RPF police station incharge added.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read: Bihar: 53 wagons of coal-laden goods train derail in Gaya; rail traffic disrupted

Latest India News