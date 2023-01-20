Rozgar Mela: PM Modi to virtually distribute about 71,000 appointment letters to newly-inducted recruits today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PM Modi to virtually distribute about 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits today

Rozgar Mela: As part of the 'Rozgar Mela' drive, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute about 71,000 appointment letters to newly-inducted recruits on Friday, January 20. According to the PMO, the Prime Minister will distribute these appointment letters in different government departments and organisations and address them via video-conferencing at around 10:30 am.

Notably, PM Modi had launched the 'Rozgar Mela' drive last year to give jobs to 10 lakh people. The PMO said it is a step towards the fulfilment of Modi's commitment to accord the highest priority to employment generation.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi to distribute around 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits in Government departments and organisations, via video conferencing today. PM will also address these appointees on the occasion," the PMO stated.

'Rozgar Mela' to provide meaningful opportunities to youth: PMO

According to the PMO, the 'Rozgar Mela' is anticipated to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development.

Selected from across the country, the new recruits will join various positions under the central government like junior engineers, loco pilots, technicians, inspectors, sub-inspectors, constables, stenographers, junior accountants, grameen dak sevaks, Income Tax inspectors, teachers, nurses, doctors, social security officers among others.

What is 'Karmayogi Prarambh' module?

The experience of newly inducted officials in learning from the 'Karmayogi Prarambh' module will also be shared during the programme. The module is an online orientation course for all new appointees in various government departments, the PMO added.

It should be mentioned here that several union ministers will visit different states for on January to provide jobs to the youth under the 'Rozgar Mela'. A total of 45 ministers are likely to take part in the Mela including senior ministers like Dharmendra Pradhan, Piyush Goyal, Hardeep Puri, Anurag Thakur, and others.

