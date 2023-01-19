PM Modi's Maharashtra-Karnataka visit: New projects launches, traffic restrictions in place | 10 points

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A cut-out of Prime Minister Narendra Modi put up in preparation for his rally, at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai.

PM Modi's Maharashtra, Karnataka visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today will inaugurate, and lay foundation stones for various developmental projects in Karnataka and Maharashtra worth more than Rs 38,000 crores. In Karnataka, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the Surat-Chennai 6-lane-greenfield expressway among other projects. In Mumbai, the Prime Minister will dedicate the Metro Rail Lines 2A and 7. He will also attend a function to be held on the MMRDA grounds in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), an upscale commercial hub, in Mumbai. Ahead of his visit, several security arrangements have been made in Mumbai and an advisory has been issued regarding traffic diversions and protocols to be followed during Modi's visit.

In view of the prime minister's visit, a few roads in the area will be closed for vehicles, while traffic will be diverted on some other routes, the traffic police said. Flying activities including the use of drones, paragliders, and remote-controlled micro-light aircraft will not be allowed from noon till midnight under the jurisdictions of four police stations, namely BKC, Andheri, Meghwadi, and Jogeshwari on Thursday, the Mumbai Police said in an order. Terrorist or anti-social elements may attack using the drone, paragliders, remote control micro-light aircraft, etc. hence such flying activities are banned for the day. There is every likelihood of the breach of peace and disturbance of public tranquillity and also there is a grave danger to human life, health, safety and injury to public property on that account, the order said. Security has been beefed up as a large number of VIPs are expected to attend the BKC for the PM's event, a Mumbai police official said. An order issued by the traffic police said, "A large number of people from Mumbai and other cities in Maharashtra are expected to attend PM Modi's programme. Therefore, between 12 and 9 pm, entry of heavy vehicles on all roads in the area, including the Western Express Highway, shall be banned. However, ambulances, school buses and other buses have been exempted from this restriction." There shall be no entry to vehicles coming from the Western Express Highway (WEH), Dharavi and Bandra-Worli Sea Link via BKC family court towards Kurla and also no entry to vehicles coming from Saint Dnyaneshwar Road towards Kurla. There shall be no entry to vehicles coming from the Government Colony, Kanakiya Palace and Valmiki Nagar through BKC premises towards Chunabhatti and Kurla, it said. There shall be no entry to vehicles coming from Surve Junction and Razzak Junction through BKC premises towards Western Express Highway, Dharavi and Worli Sea Link, it added. There shall be 'No Parking' on any road in BKC premises. Vehicles from WEH, Bandra-Worli Sea Link going via BKC premises towards Kurla shall take a road to MMRDA junction and proceed via Dharavi T Junction towards Kurla and Eastern Express Highway, the traffic police said. The traffic police have put in place alternative route arrangements. Vehicles proceeding from Saint Dnyaneshwar Nagar through BKC premises Income Tax junction shall proceed along Guru Nanak Hospital-Jagat Vidya Mandir Junction-Kala Nagar Junction and through Dharavi T junction towards Kurla. Vehicles going to Kurla from Kherwadi area via BKC Premises shall take a U-turn from Valmiki Nagar and proceed via Government Colony-Kala Nagar Junction-Dharavi T junction towards Kurla.

(With inputs from PTI)

