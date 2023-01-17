PM Modi to BJP workers: 'Reach out to educated Muslims, refrain from unsolicited remarks against community'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the Prime Minister, during the BJP's national executive meeting, directed the party members to visit the remote villages, especially which are adjoining the border regions. Also, he said that the Prime Minister directed all workers to refrain from using unsolicited remarks against the Muslim community.

While briefing the media about the last party meeting which top leaders including PM Narendra Modi, BJP President JP Nadda, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, attended, Fadnavis said that the Prime Minister directed all the members to work with full discipline.

According to Fadnavis, Prime Minister even berated those ministers who were responsible for passing controversial remarks against the minority community. The Prime Minister categorically said that the ministers should reach out to the Pasmanda Muslim community and educate them about the government-run programmes without pondering "whether they vote for the party or not".

