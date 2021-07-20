Red Fort to be shut for public from July 21 till Independence Day

Follow us on Image Source : PTI ASI bans entry to Red Fort till August 15.

There shall be no entry inside the Red Fort from tomorrow morning (Wednesday, July 21) to August 15 till the Independence Day celebrations are over, the Archaeological Survey of India informed on Tuesday.

Usually, the fort stays shut for the public for a week before Independence Day, officials said.

"In exercise of the powers conferred under Rule 6 of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Rules, 1959, the Director-General, Archaeological Survey of India hereby direct that there shall be no entry inside the Red Fort from the morning of 21st July, 2021 to 15th August, 2021 till the Independence Day Celebration is over," the ASI order stated.

The Delhi Police in a letter on July 12 had suggested that the fort be shut from July 15 in view of the Covid pandemic and security reasons.

