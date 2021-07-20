Army averts major terror attack in Srinagar after 30-kg IED detected at Tangpura Bandh

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Indian Army says a major terror attack was averted in Srinagar.

A major terror attack was averted by security forces when an IED weighing approximately 30 kgs was detected by Explosive Detection Dog at Tangpura Bandh on the outskirts of Srinagar on Monday, the Indian Army informed today.

Police sources said, "A major terror attack was averted by security forces as a 30 kg IED was detected close to Tangpura Bandh at the outskirts of Srinagar late yesterday evening. The timely recovery thwarted the nefarious design of terrorists and their few supporters to destabilize the security situation in the Valley."

"Based on the credible input of the Army, the search operation was launched by 24 RR and local police which led to the recovery of 30 kg of IED 700 metres away from the highway.

"The IED was safely destroyed in situ by the Army Bomb Squad today morning. Search operation in Tangpura is in progress," sources said.

