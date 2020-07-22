Young photographer captures 'real Bambi' in the woods, and it's INCREDIBLE!

Image Source : TWITTER / @AARZOO_KHURANA Real Bambi captured at Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan

Our story today is a real-life Bambi and her blackbird friend. Shot in the jungle by a young photographer, Aarzoo Khurana, the photograph captures a beautiful moment between the little deer and the bird. An advocate by profession, Aarzoo has been posting incredible photos on social media. (See below)

Image Source : TWITTER / @AARZOO_KHURANA Young photographer Aarzoo Khurana captures Bambi at Ranthambore Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan

Image Source : TWITTER / @AARZOO_KHURANA The image shows a real Bambi can be seen with a bird. The image was captured at Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan

IndiaTvNews.com spoke to Aarzoo to know what it takes to click a perfect shot in the woods.

"I was surprised to learn that the bird was trying to annoy the deer," Aarzoo said. "You find such things in the jungle. The bird was trying to feed on the insects in the deer’s body."

Where were these pictures clicked?

The Bambi was clicked at Ranthambore National Park or the Ranthambore Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan.

What drew your attention towards the sight?

From the pictures, one could see a friendship bond between the bird and the deer. People do get confused when they see it, but interestingly, the bird was irritating the deer as they tend to feed on the ticks of the mammals. The bird was trying to feed on the insects in the deer’s body.

How difficult was it?

We were on a tiger safari. It was monsoon and so only the buffer area of the park was open. On the way, we saw a herd of deer wherein some birds were also seen flying. We waited until a young deer came across. I tried to take some random shots. The young Bambi was finally captured standing right across the valley. At first, the bird failed to retain its hold on the mammal as the Bambi was moving. The challenge for us was to continue the safari waiting for the bird to return, as the safari was to be closed in the next 10 minutes. The bird, making efforts to feed on the mammal, returned. I captured all that I could.

What challenges do different weather conditions pose?

Weather conditions in forests are always extreme. Talking of the Ranthambore National Park, one can capture beautiful migratory birds in the morning but during winters, the jungle is usually covered with thick fog, which makes it challenging to operate the camera as your fingers tend to freeze due to extremely cold weather conditions. Also, wearing gloves while shooting in winters becomes an issue. During monsoons, we face other challenges as you always need to protect your camera from the mist or moisture in the air, which can affect the sensor of the camera. We usually do not shoot during summers because of the heatwave.

How do you select the location?

National parks have their charm. The right season and the right moment is how I proceed on taking the best shots. My preference changes with the season, the number of holidays I can afford and of course, my budget.

Image Source : TWITTER / @AARZOO_KHURANA In the image, a bird is seen annoying the deer as it attempts to feed on the tips of the mammal. The bird was trying to pick the tips of the nose and the ears of the Bambi

Which animal do you like clicking the most?

Big cats or tigers are undoubtedly the most magnificent to shoot, but all species have their charm. At times, clicking the picture of a tiger sitting in the bushes on summer noon in Ranthambore National Park may not solve your purpose, but a common kingfisher sitting on a dry branch right in front of the setting sun at Keoladeo National Park certainly can.

How do you manage being a wildlife photographer and an advocate at the same time?

I take out time and keep visiting these reserves after every 2 months. I also take workshops for students wherein I train them on how their conduct should be in the jungle and on how to focus and capture the details of animals.

What are your plans on wildlife travel?

I had planned on several trips to Corbet and also to Ranthambore, Kanha and Pench. I had also planned on conducting workshops later this year. However, looking at the current circumstances, all my plans have for now been put on hold.

(In the second part of our conversation with Aarzoo Khurana -- a lawyer by profession and a photographer by passion-- we will talk about what it takes to be a photographer.)

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage