WATCH | Passengers perform Garba at THIS railway station as their train arrived early

Image Source : @ASHWINIVAISHNAW Passengers perform garba at Ratlam railway station.

Highlights Passengers at a railway station perform Garba dance

It all began when their train arrived early by 20 minutes

Railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared the video on his Twitter handle

A group of passengers at Ratlam railway station in Madhya Pradesh started performing the Garba dance after their train arrived early on Wednesday night. Within moments, the act went from interesting to viral.

The spontaneous dance performance was performed by several passengers at platform No. 5 at Ratlam station because their train arrived early by 20 minutes. And so they decided to celebrate the moment by performing Garba.

The Bandra-Haridwar train arrived 20 minutes early at the Ratlam station around 10.15 pm on Wednesday night. Though the train has a 10-min stop at the station, but since it arrived 20 minutes early, the passengers had 30 minutes to spare and it all began there.

The passengers danced on some popular Garba numbers such as Odhni Udi Udi Jaye, among others.

As the video of this sudden dance mob went viral, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared it on his own handle as well with the caption, "मजामा! Happy Journey." Watch the video.

