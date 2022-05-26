Elon Musk's net worth drops below USD 200 billion but hilarious memes on him are picking up

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/GEVORG Elon Musk

Elon Musk is one of the Internet's most favourite when it comes to memes. Be it Tesla's stocks going up or Elon Musk's net worth going down, social media users manage to find something to laugh at. Recently, when Bloomberg Billionaires Index was updated, the founder, CEO and Chief Engineer at SpaceX's net worth dropped below USD 200 billion sending the Internet into a tizzy. While some were shocked to hear the news, others wished they had only 1 per cent of Musk's wealth. Several others, unfazed by the current happenings simply shared funny Elon Musk memes. Take a look:

There was one who wondered how Elon Musk feels at the moment. Guess what, the business tycoon responded to that question without any sarcastic comment.

Also, Elon Musk and Twitter together continues to be trolls favourite meme material!

Elon Musk and Twitter might be overflowing, but that doesn't deter Elon Musk. He has ascertained that he will always stay faithful to Tesla.

Meanwhile, tech billionaire Elon Musk's net worth has dropped below $200 billion after Tesla shares recently hit 11-month lows. According to Teslarati, Musk has lost about $77.6 billion of his net worth year-to-date. Tesla stock has been under immense pressure as of late, with shares dropping about 40 per cent since the start of the year. Musk's net worth has taken a substantial hit as a result.

As per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Musk's net worth stands at $193 billion, as of May 25. This means that Musk had seen $77.6 billion of his wealth sheared off since the start of the year.

Musk is still the world's richest person by net worth, however. His closest rival, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, is currently listed with a net worth of $128 billion, the report said.

Similar to Musk, Bezos' net worth has also taken a significant hit this year, dropping by $64.6 billion.

Musk and his fellow multibillionaires have seen their net worths shrink this year.

Overall, the world's 50 wealthiest people, which include Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg, have lost an aggregate of half a trillion dollars in wealth since the beginning of the year.

-- with agency inputs