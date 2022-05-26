Japanese man spends Rs 12 lakh to BECOME a dog

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ZEPPET The realistic border collie costume was made by a professional agency called Zeppet.

Japanese man's dream to become a dog comes true! There are people who love dogs and then there is someone who wants to be dog. Yes, you heard it right a Japanese man named Toko fulfilled his lifelong dream of transforming into an animal by becoming a dog. He went on to spend almost $15,700 (Rs 12 lakhs approx) on a Collie (a breed of dog) costume. The realistic border collie costume was made by a professional agency called Zeppet. The brand is popular for making sculptures and models for movies, and TV commercials.

As per reports, it took 40 days to create the unique costume. Toko wanted his fits to be perfect and therefore he went through several rounds of revisions, including meetings and fittings for the costume. Zeppet took to their Twitter handle and shared the pictures of the costume and left netizens surprised. The caption of the post in English closely translates to, "Dog modeling suit. At the request of an individual, we made a dog modeling suit. Modeled after a collie dog, it reproduces the appearance of a real dog walking on four legs like a real dog."

When asked about why he chose a collie, he told Mynavi, "I made it a collie because it looks real when I put it on my taste and costume. My favorite is quadrupedal animals, especially cute ones. Among them, I thought that a big animal close to me would be good, considering that it would be a realistic model, so I decided to make it a dog. Long-haired dogs can mislead the human figure. I met such a condition and made Collie, my favorite breed of dog."

Toko even has his own YouTube channel where he shared the video of himself in the costume.