Wednesday, June 07, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Jammu and Kashmir: Two soldiers injured in accidental firing in Rajouri

Jammu and Kashmir: Two soldiers injured in accidental firing in Rajouri

Rajouri accidental firing: The army soldiers were on routine security duty when the accident took place.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Rajouri (J&K) Updated on: June 07, 2023 16:02 IST
Rajouri accidental firing, Two soldiers injured, Jammu and Kashmir firing, accidental firing in Rajo
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Jammu and Kashmir: Two soldiers injured in accidental fire in Rajouri

Rajouri accidental firing: Two soldiers were injured today (June 7) in an accidental firing in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. Official sources said that the two Army men were injured when the service rifle of one of them went off accidentally and hit two colleagues in the Manjakote area of the district.

The army soldiers were on routine security duty when the accident took place.

"Both the injured have been shifted to hospital where doctors said they are out of danger," sources said.

Further details are awaited in this regard.

(With IANS inputs) 

ALSO READ: Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in J-K’s Rajouri; search operation underway

ALSO READ: Jammu and Kashmir: Army nabs Pakistani intruder along LoC in Rajouri

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News