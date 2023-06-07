Jammu and Kashmir: Two soldiers injured in accidental firing in Rajouri

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Jammu and Kashmir: Two soldiers injured in accidental fire in Rajouri

Rajouri accidental firing: Two soldiers were injured today (June 7) in an accidental firing in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. Official sources said that the two Army men were injured when the service rifle of one of them went off accidentally and hit two colleagues in the Manjakote area of the district.

The army soldiers were on routine security duty when the accident took place.

"Both the injured have been shifted to hospital where doctors said they are out of danger," sources said.

Further details are awaited in this regard.

(With IANS inputs)

