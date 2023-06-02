Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K’s Rajouri; militants trapped

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE Encounter breaks out in J-K's Rajouri

Rajouri encounter: An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Friday morning. The firing started from both sides inside the Dassal forest area in Rajouri. A cordon and search operation was launched by the security forces after they received the information about the hiding of terrorists in the Dassal area. The police cordoned off the area and the movement of common people and the movement of vehicles beyond Dassal is banned.

Search operation underway

The search operation is going on inside the forest. As per the officials, one or two terrorists are feared to be hiding inside the forest. Additional jawans have reached the spot.

Earlier on Thursday, BSF jawans killed a Pakistani intruder on the border in the Samba sector. The security forces also arrested two terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession.

During a search of the duo, two Chinese pistols, two magazines and 15 pistol rounds were recovered. They were immediately taken into custody, the spokesperson said. The arrested accused were identified as Suhail Gulzar of Frestihar Kreeri and Waseem Ahmad Pata of Hudipora Rafiabad, both militant associates of LeT.

(Report by Rahi Kapoor)

