NEET paper leak: Dharmendra Pradhan reviews re-exam preparedness, orders action against fake news

New Delhi:

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting to ensure strict security measures and smooth conduct of NEET re-exam. The meeting, attended by central security and intelligence agencies, reviewed arrangements being made for the examination. Senior officials from the Ministry of Education and the National Testing Agency (NTA) were also present. The discussions focused on identifying possible security gaps in advance and taking timely preventive steps to avoid any disruption.

Officials reviewed the overall preparedness for the examination and stressed the importance of maintaining a fair, safe and transparent process for students across the country.

Stark warning against fake news

In a separate meeting, representatives from major social media companies, including Meta, Google and Telegram, were asked to address the spread of false information related to competitive examinations.

Authorities expressed concern over the rise of fake paper leak claims and misleading posts being circulated online, especially through Telegram channels and anonymous groups before major examinations. Officials said such content often creates fear, panic and confusion among students and parents.

According to intelligence inputs shared during the meeting, several suspicious online channels appear to be linked to a small number of phone numbers, suggesting organised activity behind the circulation of misinformation.

The Minister instructed agencies to take strict action against such networks. Pradhan called for the early identification and removal of channels spreading fake news, rumours and propaganda linked to examinations.

The Education Minister also stressed that social media platforms should work closely with the Ministry of Education, NTA and law enforcement agencies to curb misinformation quickly and protect the credibility of the examination system.

He said the government remains committed to protecting students from misleading information and maintaining public trust in the examination process.

NEET paper leak case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took charge of the probe into the alleged leak of the NEET-UG 2026 examination paper after a formal case was registered on May 12.

The case was initiated following a complaint submitted by the Department of Higher Education under the Ministry of Education. The complaint raised concerns over suspected irregularities linked to the medical entrance examination.

According to the CBI, the examination was allegedly compromised after question papers were shared in PDF format through messaging applications, including WhatsApp and Telegram, before the test was conducted.

Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Friday that the NEET re-examination will take place on June 21.

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