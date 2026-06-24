Matt Henry ends 36-year-old drought for New Zealand as Bumrah's No.1 crown shared, Joe Root top-ranked again

New Delhi:

Matt Henry ended a 36-year-old drought for New Zealand as he became just the third Kiwi bowler to be ranked World No.1 in the ICC Test rankings, as per the latest ICC update. He joins India's Jasprit Bumrah at the top of the chart after his record-breaking 11-wicket match haul during the second Test against England.

Meanwhile, Joe Root has become the World No.1 Test batter again after scoring 77 in the second Oval Test, jumping two spots from third to the pinnacle of the tally. Root was the stand-in captain for the Oval Test after Ben Stokes was dropped for the nightclub incident. He made a strong score of 77 in the second innings and reached 14,000 runs in Test cricket. With that, Root now needs fewer than 1900 runs to break Sachin Tendulkar’s tally of most runs in Test cricket.

Henry ripped apart the England batting line-up with five-wicket hauls in both innings to power New Zealand to a dominating win over England in the second Test match at The Oval. After picking up a sole wicket in New Zealand's 115-run loss in the first Test at Lord's, Henry put up jaw-dropping performances for the Blackcaps with a 11/109 match haul to help the visitors win the second Test by a huge margin of 253 runs. Henry finished with a six-wicket innings haul and an 11-wicket match haul. His 11/109 is now the best figures by a New Zealand player in England in a match, going past the previous best of Dion Nash, who took 11/169 at the Lord's Test.

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