Bengal: Under construction warehouse collapses in Kolkata's Taratala, several feared trapped | VIDEO

New Delhi:

An under-construction warehouse collapsed in Kolkata's Taratala area on Wednesday afternoon, triggering a major rescue operation as several people are feared to be trapped beneath the debris. The incident took place at a construction site on Transport Depot Road near Brace Bridge in the city.

According to initial reports, work was underway on the first floor when the iron framework of the building suddenly gave way, causing a large section of the structure to collapse.

More than 40 feared trapped

Authorities have not yet confirmed the exact number of people trapped. However, there are concerns that more than 40 workers could be stranded under the rubble.

Rescue teams from the Kolkata Police, Disaster Management Group, Civil Defence and Fire and Emergency Services rushed to the site soon after the collapse. Army personnel also joined the operation, while cranes and other heavy machinery were deployed to remove the fallen iron beams and debris.

A Kolkata Police official said that 13 people have so far been rescued and efforts were on to save others.

"The roof of the warehouse located on the Transport Depot Road near Brace Bridge in the Taratala area collapsed around noon. Our officers have reached the spot. Some people were working at the site at the time of the incident. We fear that quite a few people may be trapped under the debris," the officer said.

Following the collapse of the godown, Agnimitra Paul, West Bengal Minister of Urban Development and Municipal Affairs, reached the site to assess the rescue operations and review arrangements to improve the ongoing response efforts. Minister Indranil Khan also reached the incident site to review the rescue efforts.

State government opens control room

Rescue workers are using gas cutters and specialised equipment to reach those believed to be trapped inside the collapsed structure. Emergency teams continue to search the site as efforts remain focused on locating and safely evacuating survivors.

Meanwhile, the state government has opened control rooms at the state secretariat to assist affected families and coordinate information related to the incident. The Disaster Management Group has issued the following helpline numbers: 1070, 8697981070, 033-22143526 and 033-22535185.

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