Case registered, organisers among 7 arrested as police swing into action after Kolkata stampede

The West Bengal Police arrested seven people, including the organisers of the Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata's Chorbagan, a day after the stampede there claimed 19 lives, said officials on Sunday.

The police have also registered a suo motu case at Girish Park Police Station under Sections 105, 110, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and said more arrests are likely to follow.

The arrested accused, the police said, were identified as 48-year-old Raj Kumar Sewda alias Raja (secretary), 55-year-old Santanu Dubey (vice president), and 48-year-old Biplab Mukherjee alias Joy, who was involved in the construction of the bamboo structure.

The others are 53-year-old Koushik Saha and 51-year-old Pintu Dey, who were engaged in crowd controlling and checking VIP passes. Private security in charges Suman Chakraborty (30) and Rajesh Pal (29) have also been arrested, the police said.

Additionally, 14 people have also been detained and further questioning remains underway to probe what caused the Saturday's tragic incident.

"We have arrested seven people. They were among the 14 detained last night. More arrests may be made," a senior police official told news agency PTI. "The process of identifying the bodies is underway."

Bengal CM vows action

The action comes merely hours after Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari vowed strong steps and assured that the guilty will not be spared. Adhikari, who is also met the injured at the Apollo Hospital along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday, has said a high-level committee headed by a sitting judge of the Calcutta High Court will be constituted to probe the incident.

He said the team will include members of the Special Task Force (STF), the Crime Investigation Department (CID) and other departments. Further, a safety review of all major Durga Puja pandals across West Bengal will be conducted, he announced.

The chief minister, who also announced an ex gratia and promised Group D government jobs for kin of deceased, said the police will also analyse the CCTV footage to gather evidence, while assuring that the guilty will not be spared.

"The Kolkata Police AFS is studying the CCTV footage. Whoever is found negligent will face legal action. The Prime Minister has been informed about this. The Home Minister is himself in Kolkata, and is personally monitoring the situation," he said on Saturday.

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